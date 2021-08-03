OracleChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,391.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $415,910.78 and $43,391.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00101719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.93 or 1.00020031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00850790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

