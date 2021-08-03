ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ORBCOMM.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORBC. Craig Hallum lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 495,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,875. The company has a market capitalization of $892.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

