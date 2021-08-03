Orchid Market Capitalization Achieves $189.59 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $189.59 million and $25.26 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.66 or 0.00800134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00093737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,905,332 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.