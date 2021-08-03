O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $27.09 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $27.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.26. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

Shares of ORLY opened at $601.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.35, for a total transaction of $2,801,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,555 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,567. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

