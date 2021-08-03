Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Orion Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 536,065 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Orion Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 448,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 234,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Orion Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

