Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Stock Price Up 3%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $153.20 and last traded at $151.00. Approximately 591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.65.

DOGEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Sunday, May 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.06.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

