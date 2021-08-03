OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. OrthoPediatrics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $192,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIDS. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

