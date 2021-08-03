Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.71. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $51.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTTR. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

