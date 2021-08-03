Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.92. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1,070,061 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $524.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

