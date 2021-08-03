Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Holdings Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

