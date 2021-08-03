Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.52.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 917.4% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.