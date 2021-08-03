Owens Corning Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.71 Per Share (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2022 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

OC opened at $94.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

