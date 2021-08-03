Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.500 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.750-$4.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,685 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

