Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.78.

OMI opened at $46.90 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,998.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $363,988.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,538 shares of company stock worth $3,708,685. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 95.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 398,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 399.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 428,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 342,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.