Oxygen (OXY) Reaches Market Cap of $77.63 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $77.63 million and $388,386.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxygen has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00003467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,371,608 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.