Pachira Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 44.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 745,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,387 shares during the period. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury comprises approximately 8.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $1,655,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $752,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $7,219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 277,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Shares of TBF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 33,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,726. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

