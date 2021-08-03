Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Pachira Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. BioAtla comprises 0.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter worth about $6,781,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter worth about $6,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 7,262.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth about $21,715,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter worth about $3,567,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,182. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $56,535,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,111. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB).

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.