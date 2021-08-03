Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.370-$2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.09. 13,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,801. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.