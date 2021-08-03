PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Get PAE alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95. PAE has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.51 million. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAE will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.