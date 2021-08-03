PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 627.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PD. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,783 shares of company stock worth $4,094,758 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

