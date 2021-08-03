Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,190 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FireEye were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,095,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 38.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,659 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 211,894 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 20.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 168,778 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 40.0% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FEYE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

FireEye stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

