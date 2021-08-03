Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Appian were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.11.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPN opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.82. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

