Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $400,000 Investment in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,050,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARBGU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.