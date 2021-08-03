Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 12,222 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,502,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 454,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.