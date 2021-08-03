Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 20,199 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,199 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,057,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 447,708 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

