Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $385,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Fabrinet by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Fabrinet by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 709,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,150,000 after purchasing an additional 92,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Fabrinet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet stock opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.77. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

