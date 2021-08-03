Par Pacific Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 15,312 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,123% compared to the average daily volume of 1,252 call options.

PARR stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The business had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

