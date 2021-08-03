Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Update

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PRXXF opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Paradox Interactive AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.