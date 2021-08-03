PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,480. The company has a market cap of $286.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.38. PCSB Financial has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

