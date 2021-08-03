Pearson (LON:PSON) Given New GBX 775 Price Target at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 704.17 ($9.20).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 815.60 ($10.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 837.97. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

