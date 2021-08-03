Peculium Hits Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Peculium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peculium has a market cap of $4.05 million and $56,330.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peculium has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00061964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.01 or 0.00812288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00095133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042464 BTC.

About Peculium

PCL is a coin. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,325,377 coins. Peculium’s official website is peculium.io . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Peculium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

