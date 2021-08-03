Peercoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,629.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $23.30 million and approximately $12,629.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000119 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,057,460 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

