Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PENN. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.28.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -486.54 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.