Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $170.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.57. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust news, EVP Andrew M. Ioannou sold 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $43,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario C. Jr. Ventresca sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,940 shares of company stock worth $966,325. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

