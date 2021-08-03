PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 568,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $890,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 561,322 shares worth $34,143,608. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

