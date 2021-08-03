PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 464,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $118,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

PMT stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

