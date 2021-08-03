Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €143.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) received a €143.50 ($168.82) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €142.63 ($167.79).

Shares of PFV opened at €176.20 ($207.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is €163.13. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a 52 week high of €192.80 ($226.82).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

