Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) SVP Sells $107,150.00 in Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $44.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North American Management Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

