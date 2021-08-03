Pflug Koory LLC Acquires New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $239.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.07. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

