Pflug Koory LLC Invests $263,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 277,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 101,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 574.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $9,687,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,517,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 716,672 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.91. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

