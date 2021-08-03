Pflug Koory LLC Invests $371,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 96.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

