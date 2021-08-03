Pflug Koory LLC Purchases New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

