Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pharvaris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $16.49 on Friday. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $525.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $23,811,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

