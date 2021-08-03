Pharvaris (PHVS) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Pharvaris (NASDAQ: PHVS) is one of 868 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pharvaris to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pharvaris and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharvaris N/A N/A N/A Pharvaris Competitors -2,675.75% -98.04% -27.10%

69.2% of Pharvaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pharvaris and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharvaris N/A -$29.68 million -2.69 Pharvaris Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -1.66

Pharvaris’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pharvaris. Pharvaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pharvaris and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharvaris 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pharvaris Competitors 4813 18105 39636 770 2.57

Pharvaris currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 188.05%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 60.31%. Given Pharvaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pharvaris is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Pharvaris beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

