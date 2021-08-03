Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $244.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,220.52 or 1.00013562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00032057 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.30 or 0.01031789 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00333661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.04 or 0.00408321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00071618 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,752,062 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

