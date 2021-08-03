Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.76 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 871,119 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

