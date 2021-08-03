Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85 on August 31st

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PCTN opened at GBX 92.38 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £505.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.82. Picton Property Income has a 1 year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.80 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.57.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.