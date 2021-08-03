Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:PDM opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.05.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,950,000 after acquiring an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,192,000 after acquiring an additional 281,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,186,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
