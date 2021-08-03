Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,950,000 after acquiring an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,192,000 after acquiring an additional 281,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,186,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

