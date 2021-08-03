PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PCK stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.50. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
