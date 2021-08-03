PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PCK stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.50. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 989.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 167,873 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $640,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,570 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 59,113 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $268,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

