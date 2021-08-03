Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Raises Dividend to $1.51 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by 2,650.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD traded up $11.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of -52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.